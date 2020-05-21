The number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County has risen to 73, according to the latest update on the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website, posted May 21.
A month ago, Orange County recorded 21 cases of the highly contagious coronavirus.
The VDH has not reported any deaths of Orange County residents from the virus.
The total number of hospitalizations of Orange County residents currently stands at four. For weeks, that number stood at three.
State virus deaths triple since April 20
Across the state, 1,099 Virginians have died from COVID-19. That number includes 1,064 confirmed and 35 probable.
The total figure has more than tripled since April 20, when 324 deaths were reported.
However, there is some encouraging news. The seven-day moving average for the number of cases across the state has dropped from May 1 to May 14, the most recent date reported for this metric. On May 1, the figure was 825.3 cases; on May 14, it was 699.3.
There are currently 34,137 known cases of the virus in Virginia, including 32,428 confirmed and 1,709 probable.
The state’s total number of hospitalizations is 4,093, including 4,066 confirmed and 27 probable.
A month ago, the VDH had recorded 1,581 hospitalizations due to the virus.
The number of hospitalizations is under-represented, the VDH notes, because the status is recorded at the time cases are investigated.
Total of 11 deaths in regional health district
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District covers Orange, Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties. As of May 21, the VDH is reporting a total of 899 cases of the virus, 70 hospitalizations and 11 deaths across the district.
Culpeper currently has 526 cases, 43 hospitalizations and five deaths.
Fauquier reports 261 cases, 20 hospitalizations and five deaths.
Madison has 27 cases, three hospitalizations and one death, while Rappahannock has 12 cases and no hospitalizations or deaths.
Virus stats by ZIP code
The VDH recently added a breakdown of data based on ZIP code. The information is presented on a document that appears under the heading “Data Download” on the health department's “COVID-19 in Virginia” page.
The document also lists the number of “testing encounters”—that is, the number of tests administered in each ZIP code. That figure is distinct from the number of people tested, since some have been tested more than once.
If there are fewer than five cases, the VDH lists the word “suppressed” instead of the figure. Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said the point is to obey privacy laws. If a small number of cases were reported, he said it might be possible for people to figure out who had the disease.
Here is a selection of ZIP codes and VDH data from in and around Orange County. The numbers represent total cases, if there are at least five per locality, and testing encounters.
22508 Locust Grove: 31 cases, 289 testing encounters
22542 Rhoadesville: suppressed, 39 testing encounters
22567 Unionville: suppressed, 85 testing encounters
22701 Culpeper: 451 cases, 1,014 testing encounters
22727 Madison: 17 cases, 125 testing encounters
22733 Rapidan: 11 cases, 38 testing encounters
22923 Barboursville: 8 cases, 103 testing encounters
22942 Gordonsville: 7 cases, 275 testing encounters
22960 Orange: 24 cases, 319 testing encounters
22968 Ruckersville: 9 cases, 218 testing encounters
22972 Somerset: suppressed, 16 testing encounters
23093 Louisa: 26 cases, 398 testing encounters
For a complete list of state ZIP codes and corresponding data, go to the VDH's "COVID-19 in Virginia" web page and scroll down to “Data Download.”
A new COVID-19 testing center recently opened in the Walmart parking lot at 801 James Madison Highway in Culpeper. Testing at the site is free, but you must qualify for screening and make an appointment in advance. For information on the Culpeper Walmart testing center in English, click here. For information in Spanish, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.