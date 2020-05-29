Orange County has seen its first death from COVID-19. The victim was a woman in her 70s "with a history of significant underlying medical conditions," according to Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Asked which community the victim lived in, Kartcher said the health department does not provide demographic data beyond the county level for privacy reasons.
But he said the victim was not a resident of a local long-term care facility: "There have been no deaths reported from long-term care facilities in Orange County."
For those wondering whether the death resulted from the recent easing of pandemic-related restrictions across the state, Kartchner was very clear: "People ... need to realize that mortality in regards to COVID-10 is a lagging indicator. When a person dies from the disease, it typically follows days and even weeks of illness and hospitalization. This means this death was not likely due to any opening up two weeks ago. We'll keep an eye on the data and see if we get any increases in hospitalizations and deaths in the near future."
In light of the first death from the virus in Orange County as the state attempts a gradual return to something akin to normalcy, the doctor offered these words of guidance: "I would suggest that people still need to be vigilant and careful and especially watch out for those most at risk."
As of today--Friday, May 29--the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports 97 cases of the virus and seven hospitalizations in Orange County in addition to the death.
Across the five counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock), there have been a total of 1,123 cases of the virus, 77 hospitalizations and 14 deaths. There have been six deaths each in Culpeper and Fauquier and one in Madison.
The VDH reports 42,533 cases of the virus (40,477 confirmed and 2,056 probable), 4,529 hospitalizations (4,497 confirmed and 32 probable) and 1,358 deaths (1,258 confirmed and 100 probable) in Virginia.
Also today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 1,698,523 cases and 100,446 deaths across the U.S.
Both the CDC and the VDH websites note that figures are based on the previous day's data.
