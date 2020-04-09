The May 5 Orange Town Council election already was going to be complicated, but county registrar Donna Harpold was developing strategies to keep voters and election officials as safe as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam requested the General Assembly move all May elections to the Nov. 3 general election. He also moved the June 9 primary elections to June 23.
The General Assembly is expected to take up the matter when it convenes in a veto session April 22.
“We’re in a holding pattern,” Harpold said. “Everyone with a May election doesn’t know what they’ll be doing. Our hands are tied at the moment.”
Many towns and cities stage municipal elections in May instead of during the general election. Two members of the Orange Town Council—Martha Roby and Rick Sherman—are up for election next month. Both incumbents are running unopposed.
“I think the governor has a good idea,” Roby, the town’s mayor said. “I don’t see a downside. Political things shouldn’t come at the expense of the protection of the population.”
Harpold said safety should be the primary consideration in staging the next election—whenever that may be.
In preparation for the May 5 town election at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, Harpold outlined a number of safety precautions.
If the weather was favorable, she was considering holding the election outside the fire house with open-air tents. If the weather was poor, the inside of the firehouse would’ve been marked to sufficiently space voters from one another and election officials. She was considering drive-through voting options and reducing the number of on-site officials to the state mandated minimum (three).
“The goal is to try to eliminate as much contact to reduce the exposure between voters and election officials,” she said.
As it prepared for the upcoming election amid the current shutdown, the registrar’s office has blocked off a parking spot outside its Sedwick Building location for drive-up absentee voting.
“We’ve put signage outside our office encouraging people to vote absentee by mail, but elections aren’t one size fits all and our job is to make it possible for people to vote.”
Until the General Assembly considers the governor’s request April 22, the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 28. The last day to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, May 2. Monday, April 13 is the last day to register to vote in the May 5 election.
In his request to the General Assembly, Gov. Northam proposes: one ballot with all eligible candidates. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote. Any absentee ballots already cast would be discarded. Officials whose terms will expire June 30, 2020 will continue in office until their successors have been elected Nov. 3.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” Gov. Northam said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”
In 2018, when the town last held elections for council, only 10 percent of nearly 2,600 registered voters participated. In 2016, when Roby and Sherman were elected to their current terms, approximately 2% of registered town citizens participated. Both received 55 of 62 ballots cast.
Orange Town Manager Greg Woods said town council considered moving its May elections to November in 2011. Arguments in favor of the move cited a cost savings and increased participation. Opponents suggested those who voted in May knew who and what they were voting for. Ultimately, the proposed move failed by 3-2 vote against it.
Harpold said she’s received few requests for absentee ballots for the May 5 election.
For her part, Roby hopes the election is moved to November so it can be conducted safely.
“There are people in town who are passionate about voting and a lot of them are senior citizens and in the high-risk group of catching the virus,” she said. “I think Orange has done an excellent job of staying home and doing what we need to do to contain this virus. If we were to have an election in a few weeks, all the people who come to and through the polling station could be exposed. That, to me, is dangerous.”
Harpold expressed similar sentiments.
“Most of our election officers are over 65 and in the high-risk category,” she noted. “They may not want to work an election in a few weeks. If you don’t have election officers, you can’t run an election.”
Under state law, Gov. Northam can postpone an election by 14 days without approval from the legislature. His announcement Wednesday came the day after Wisconsin was criticized for holding its presidential primary amid the ongoing pandemic.
“No one should have to choose between protecting their health or casting a ballot,” he said.
The governor’s “stay at home” orders are scheduled through June 10.
The June 9 Republican primary will feature Alissa Baldwin, a civics teacher in Nottoway County Public Schools; Daniel Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel from Mount Vernon; and Thomas Speciale, a U.S. Army reservist from Woodbridge.
Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in November. Warner, a former Virginia governor and vice chair of the Senate intelligence committee, is seeking his third six-year term.
For more information, contact the Orange County Registrar’s office at (540) 672-5262.
