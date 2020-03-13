Beginning Saturday, James Madison's Montpelier will be closed until further notice.
The Montpelier Foundation made the decision in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dramatically altered public interaction in the U.S. in a matter of days.
According to Christy Moriarty, Montpelier's associate director of marketing and communications, "We have been in close contact with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, their affiliated sites and other historic homes and properties across Virginia and the region. As the events unfolded, it became obvious that there was only one immediate reasonable solution, which was to close the property to the public."
Montpelier had previously announced the cancellation of events on Monday commemorating President James Madison's birthday.
Announced late on Friday afternoon, the closure applies to the entire property, including the mansion, the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center, The Exchange Cafe, galleries, gardens and trails.
Moriarty declined to respond to a question about the financial impact on hourly employees, but she said, "We have asked staff to work from home at least through March 22. We will be evaluating throughout the next week whether to extend this work-from-home policy."
The 2,700-acre property still will need tending. On that front, Moriarty said, "We will be evaluating the landscape and other property demands over the course of the next few days and making decisions at that point."
