The Montpelier Foundation, which operates James Madison’s historic home in Virginia, announced Tuesday that it has selected Roy F. Young II as its president and chief executive officer, effective April 20. Young succeeds Kat Imhoff, who left Montpelier Nov. 30, 2019, to join The Piedmont Environmental Council as a senior conservation fellow.
Young most recently served as a business consultant to Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library in Delaware and currently co-chairs the Historic House and Sites Network at The American Alliance of Museums. Prior to that, he was vice president for guest experience at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, developing a dynamic portfolio of experiences ranging from presidential, diplomatic, and cabinet-level visits to robust engagement for school children.
“The Montpelier Foundation is entering a new era in which we will deepen the story of the estate and broaden our educational impact nationally and internationally,” said Gene W. Hickok, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “It’s hard to imagine a better leader for Montpelier in this new chapter than Roy Young. He has extensive experience in the stewardship of historic homes, in business management, and in education. It’s a perfect combination.” Hickok said Young was chosen after a nationwide, three-month search that yielded five finalists.
“At this moment, The Constitution and Madison are critical to understanding our rights and civic responsibilities,” said Young. “I’m pleased to serve The Montpelier Foundation Board and staff to steward this important place. Interest in American democracy is at its height and we shall expand Montpelier’s digital reach, deepen its content and encourage schoolchildren, scholars, and life-long learners with our onsite and digital experiences.”
Prior to his time at Mount Vernon, Young held leadership positions at Fallingwater/Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and at the University of Arizona Museum of Art and Visual Archives. From 1990 to 2004, he was managing partner and owner of Young Bickley Geiger International, Inc. a design/build firm specializing in multi-location construction and preservation projects. Earlier, he taught at the college and graduate school levels in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Massachusetts. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and master’s degrees from the University of Arizona and the University of Missouri.
Montpelier preserves, cares for and interprets James and Dolley Madison’s restored 40-room house and its surrounding landscape; the reconstructed South Yard, home to members of the plantation’s enslaved community; a 4,300-object museum collection; and 150 historic structures built across multiple periods of American history. It is located on 2,700 acres, two-thirds of which are under conservation easement, six miles southwest of the Town of Orange, Virginia. The site is owned by The National Trust for Historic Preservation.
