On a beautiful spring morning at James Madison’s Montpelier last week when the trees were alive with birdsong, you could almost imagine there was no pandemic to worry about.
Allyson Whalley, the estate’s curator of horticulture, was standing in the sunshine talking about the ecological history of Montpelier while Devin and Rachel Floyd of the Center for Urban Habitats prepared to plant 120 pounds of seeds, by hand and by machine, across almost 20 acres of pastureland near the Constitutional Village.
If all goes as planned—and the people at Montpelier and the Center for Urban Habitats are all about planning—the various grasses and flowers planted there will attract a host of butterflies and other creatures native to Orange County but rarely seen here in recent times. A vibrant “plant community” will emerge, a gift to all the living creatures, including humans, traversing the land. Among the plants seeded last week were little bluestem, autumn bentgrass, broomsedge, fall panicum, calico aster and butterfly milkweed.
Whalley said that last fall a survey of the grounds revealed a number of noninvasive plant species native to the greater region but not previously identified in Orange County. Naturalists have kept extensive records in Virginia for hundreds of years, so the finds were significant, she added.
In past decades, Whalley said that the horticultural staff might have seeded the field with a generic mix of wildflowers. But given Montpelier’s focus on the “three C’s”—the “Constitution, conversation and conservation—she wanted to make the pastureland “purposeful,” not merely pretty.
She got the idea for the grassland project after visiting the “Piedmont Prairie” at the Sarah P. Duke Gardens at Duke University in Durham, N.C. She obtained grant funding so she could hire the Center for Urban Habitats to plant a mix of seeds that will encourage the growth of native flora and fauna. She also hired the Central Virginia Wildlife Habitat Cooperative, a landscape contracting enterprise run by the Center for Natural Capital in Rapidan, to analyze the soil and do the large-scale site preparation.
Rachel Floyd explained that the Center for Urban Habitats, based in Charlottesville, concentrates on restoring natural plant communities. She and her husband rely on extensive data compiled by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) as they decide what to plant and cultivate. Once they know which native species already are growing in a particular place—in the meadowland at Montpelier, for example—they check those species against the DCR database.
“We’re looking for the beginnings, hints toward what the natural plant community should be,” she said. “And then you can look at the DCR data and see what would be there in a completely restored, healthy plant community of that type. And then you have target goals right down to the percentage of each plant that should be there in a really pristine example of that community.”
Why does it matter so much?
While Rachel sorted through a large bag of seeds, Devin Floyd strolled up with a detailed answer on the tip of his tongue: “The primary goal of this project is to reintroduce to this landscape a grassland ecosystem type that has been missing for over 300 years. The reason I'm doing that is part of a much bigger conversation and movement that’s sweeping the East and following on the heels of the recognition that there weren't towering virgin forests that span from the Atlantic to the Mississippi.
“We have a dynamic, mosaic-like landscape with grasslands and forests—a lot of variety. So what’s happened, with the decline of all of the grassland systems and a focus on either developed or farm agriculture land and forests, leaving out that middle ground—that natural grassland—the grassland species have declined. The reason that is so important is that thousands of species are adapted to grasslands: plants and animals.
“The grassland ecosystems of Eastern North America were the most biologically diverse natural plant communities in North America. The ones in the Piedmont were extraordinarily high in biodiversity, and that extends from the funky bacteria in the soil up through the plants, into the insects, up through reptiles, amphibians, birds, the rest of the food web.”
Settlers built dwellings and planted crops on open fields whenever they could, Devin Floyd said. In the process, they imperiled many other life forms: “With a decline in grassland systems beginning about 300 years ago, we have seen the decline of grassland birds, grassland bees—all of it.”
The idea behind the grasslands project at Montpelier is to fill in a missing piece of the landscape that is far more fecund than most people realize.
And the way Whalley looks at it, the restored grasslands along the road leading away from Montpelier will serve multiple purposes. Once the estate is open to the public again, she said, this part of the property “will be a place where people can come in and see the different plants emerging. We will have to keep [the area] clipped this year, but that doesn’t mean you won't see a lot of bird activity and a lot of pollinators. And so [the project] is not only restoring nature itself, but it is a place to restore and recharge psychologically.”
Devin Floyd’s voice rose with excitement when he described the future of the Piedmont prairie at Montpelier—a future set into motion on April 2, 2020.
“What we can expect is a continuum of change through time,” he said, beginning with “a slight uptick in diversity in insects and flora in these meadows” in the coming year. Although Rachel Floyd is more cautious in her estimation, Devin Floyd said he expects a surge in rare butterflies within a year.
“If we can get a little more golden ragwort blooming out here in these wet meadows—a lot more—you’re going to get the hairstreaks, the elfins, the [butterflies] that people wish their whole life they could see. You’ll be able to see them along the trails here,” he said.
Taking the long view, he said the grasslands will eventually accommodate wild orchids.
“They will just show up on their own,” the long-range planner said with a flicker of a grin, “in the next 50 years.”
Both Whalley and Devin Floyd pointed out that the grasslands are being seeded in close proximity to Montpelier’s Landmark Forest, and Poplar Run comes through that old-growth forest and crosses the meadow.
Whalley said, “It’s a pretty interesting location within the property ecologically, right?”
Floyd agreed.
“The juxtaposition of old forest and prairie … with a riparian corridor running right down the middle is pretty phenomenal,” he said.
“That’s how you get peak biodiversity on any given landscape in the region—those three elements. You get a stream, you get a grassland, you get a forest. If they’re all healthy and kicking, you can’t beat the diversity.”
