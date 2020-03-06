Dr. Drew Lanham of Clemson University paid his first visit to James Madison’s Montpelier four years ago. As a member of a group invited to help envision the estate’s future, the ornithologist and wildlife biologist had an acute insight as he toured the mansion.
He was struck by the elaborate design and architecture of the house. Then, in the study where he imagined James Madison sitting at his desk and laboring over language that would be integral to the U.S. Constitution, Lanham gazed out the window. He thought about the enslaved people working on the grounds of Montpelier while their owner wrote about what American democracy would be.
During a lecture in Montpelier’s David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center last Wednesday afternoon, Lanham asked a packed house to step into that scene with Madison.
“I want you to imagine drafting that document. … You’re dipping your quill and you’re writing, and you look up from your page out there at that Blue Ridge, and you cast your eyes down just a little bit and there are the people you own. And you’re writing this document of freedom.
“So, there’s a little bit of tension there, right? And it’s tension that we still live in,” Lanham said.
The Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson, Lanham also is a poet and author of an award-winning memoir, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.”
A native of Edgefield, S.C., who earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Clemson, he has been back to Montpelier a number of times since his first visit. He is currently ecologist in residence, a visiting position that involves work behind the scenes and several public events, including an exploration of the remote sections of Montpelier’s forest in April and a bird walk in May.
During her remarks before his lecture, Elizabeth Chew, Montpelier’s executive vice president and chief curator, said Lanham “is collaborating with Montpelier researchers to develop a comprehensive understanding of how the wildlife habitats reflect the Madison-era use of the plantation land.”
She explained, further, that the goal of the partnership “is to reconcile the natural and cultural histories of Montpelier’s landscape and incorporate these stories into our visitor experience.”
How nature can heal historical wounds
In a talk titled “How Nature Can Heal the Wounds of the Past,” Lanham challenged his listeners to recognize the contradictions and paradoxes in American democracy. Drawing on the language and cadences of poetry, he connected the unjust treatment of enslaved men, women and children during Madison’s time with the ongoing violations inflicted on minority populations and the natural world.
What recourse do we have, he asked, “when the warming earth swells our seas and compromises the air we breathe? Then, my friends, the conversation becomes more than one of conservation. It is one of survival—the fine line between life and death defined by how intensely we care.
“It is survival for each and every one of us with wings and fins and fur and warty toad skin. It is the sacred soil we sink our toes and roots into, and the heavens above we raise our hands to, to praise the clouds and the gods we revere. It is the tumbling rivers we seek like salmon and shad drawn home to final spawn. It is the patch of woods where we find comfort and shelter like thrushes wind-tossed on migratory journeys, driven down by battering storms.
“How do we defeat a wall of worry rising to keep hope out? Do we climb over that wall? Tunnel under the wall? Or just give up?”
“Birds give me hope”
As a conservationist, Lanham said his agenda is “move us forward … not just save the earth, but for us to think about ourselves and our moral obligation to do so.”
For him, birds are a metaphor for freedom and “sudden salve,” a way to step away from the degradations of racism and other social ills.
“Birds give me hope in something beyond the persistent range-wide hate. You know, it is sometimes exhausting being a black man in this country and it’s hard to convey the damage and deep, wearing impact that day after day of profiling has on mindset and body being, overcoming the assumptions that your black male mission is, at best, some above-average ability to bounce or throw a ball, but more darkly, it is your genetically derived Negro disposition to steal or kill or rape.”
Nevertheless, he said he is determined to keep observing and writing about birds, what he considers “my last, best hope for heaven’s angels here on earth.”
While humans may disappoint, “birds do not. I ask nothing of them and they give me everything.”
He continued, “I cannot watch a red-tailed hawk hang high on the wind and think lowly. I cannot hear the chirps of migrants and nighttime transit over my drowsy head and ever fail to wonder how miraculously intrepid the tiny flighted travelers are. I cannot witness a murmuration of starlings, or waves of sweeping, undulating, turning, twisting, climbing, diving, wing on wing, rubbing, rustling storms of starlings and think of them as invasives, as immigrants that don't belong.”
“I offer to you the freedom—the freedom—the freedom of a moment's wild escape in some feathered thing.”
Lanham sees Madison’s ancestral home as a place where the seeds of social justice and environmental stewardship must be continuously planted and nurtured.
In wrapping up, he invited his listeners to consider the “Three R’s”: recognition, reconciliation and reparation in regard to social justice and stewardship of the environment and urged everyone to contemplate the juxtaposed signs at the entrance to Montpelier—“LOVE” and “We the People.”
