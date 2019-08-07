Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 560 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN SOUTHERN MARYLAND CALVERT CHARLES ST. MARYS IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA CITY OF FREDERICKSBURG KING GEORGE ORANGE SPOTSYLVANIA IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH CITY OF MANASSAS PARK CULPEPER FAIRFAX FAUQUIER LOUDOUN PRINCE WILLIAM STAFFORD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CALIFORNIA, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CHESAPEAKE BEACH, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, CULPEPER, DAHLGREN, DUNDALK, DUNKIRK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FALMOUTH, FREDERICK, FREDERICKSBURG, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GORDONSVILLE, GREENBELT, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, HUNTINGTOWN, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, LEXINGTON PARK, LUSBY, MANASSAS PARK, MCLEAN, NORTH BEACH, ODENTON, ORANGE, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, PRINCE FREDERICK, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, ST. CHARLES, STERLING, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WALDORF, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WESTMINSTER, AND WOODBRIDGE.