Roy Charles Mayberry of Stafford County has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement and money-laundering scheme he ran for more than four years while working for the Lake of the Woods Association in Locust Grove, according to a release from Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana W. O'Connell.
Mayberry, 46, could face up to 240 years in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 25 by Judge Dale Durrer. He is in custody pending sentencing.
"Mayberry's guilty plea admits that he embezzled money from the Lake of the Woods homeowners in four of the years he worked there, and that he tried to hide the proceeds of these thefts by a complicated series of financial transactions," according to O'Connell's release, which notes that investigators testified during a March bond hearing that Mayberry's scheme involved more than $457,000.
Investigator Ryan Brown of the Orange County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. He was assisted by financial investigators from the Virginia Attorney General's Office and computer forensic experts from the Virginia State Police.