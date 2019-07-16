Sherry Doane has been selected to serve as acting principal of Orange County High School (OCHS), the school board announced on Monday. The board chose Doane, an assistant principal at the high school for the past four years, at a specially called meeting last Thursday.
Doane, 45, taught math at OCHS from 2001 to 2005. She continued her teaching career in the Fluvanna County Public Schools from 2005 to 2015, when she returned to OCHS and became an assistant principal.
Yvonne Dawson, director of human resources for the Orange County Public Schools, said, "We appreciate Mrs. Doane taking on this role and have the utmost confidence that she will continue to be an excellent leader for our students and staff."
Asked to comment on her goals as acting principal, Doane said, "My goals for this upcoming school year will be to build upon the work that our learning community has engaged with, including such areas as work-based learning initiatives, high-quality instruction and ensuring that the spirit of OCHS continues to thrive."
Doane's selection follows the recent resignation of Kelly Guempel, who served as OCHS principal for four years. Guempel is now principal of Spotsylvania High School. With an acting principal in place, the school board is continuing its search for a principal for the high school.