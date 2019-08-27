A Louisa man wanted on a malicious wounding charge in Orange County was located in a Fluvanna residence on Tuesday morning and arrested without incident, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Jahazi Raheem Veney, 18, was found by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Virginia State Police. He was being sought by law enforcement in connection with a stabbing that occurred in the Eheart area of Orange County, between Ruckersville and Barboursville, last Wednesday evening. That night, Orange County deputies responded to McDaniel Circle, where they determined an altercation among several people led to one person being stabbed in the abdomen. Injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Veney is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail with no bond, pending his court appearance.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office is a participating agency in the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The sheriff's office expressed its thanks to all the agencies who helped in the apprehension of Veney.