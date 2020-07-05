This story will be updated later this week.
On a gray and thunderous afternoon, 40 or so students, recent Orange County High School graduates, parents and teachers gathered in support of Larry Kilby, an African-American teacher and track coach who recently lost his job.
Jessica Rave, a fellow track coach and an English teacher at Locust Grove Middle School, told the group at the beginning of the rally that she knew of no "secret" reason why Kilby's contract had not been renewed. She asked that speakers stay positive--and they did, as one by one they stepped to the front of a quiet audience, many holding signs of support.
Hannah Snodgrass, an OCHS graduate who now runs track at Roanoke College, spoke movingly of the time Kilby discovered that one of his runners didn't have adequate shoes to practice or compete in. She said Kilby took off his own running shoes and gave them to the student who wore them for the rest of the season.
Snodgrass, Meghan Wright and Myles Johnson were among the young, eloquent voices speaking on behalf of the man they value as a coach, mentor, friend, and father figure.
The speakers knew Kilby well. Parents spoke of his importance as a black male role model in a school division with very few African-American teachers or administrators. Student athletes described how he counseled them and comforted them when they needed a listening ear, and pushed them to be better athletes than they thought possible.
One young woman said that when she told Kilby her father had died, he said he'd recently lost his father, too. He let her know she was not alone in her grief and sorrow.
As the tributes unfolded, the skies darkened and a heavy, driving rain did its best to end the event. A few umbrellas popped up, protest signs grew soggy and the portable speaker system was abandoned in favor of shouted remarks. But the group stayed.
The school administration has not announced why Kilby, who most recently taught in the alternate education program while also coaching track, did not receive a contract for 2020-21 school year.
The popular teacher and coach was not in the crowd, but if he had been, he would have seen a lot of people who care deeply about him. As the rain soaked them to the skin, members of the racially mixed group talked about how much difference Larry Kilby has made in their lives and how much they want him back in Orange, where they believe he belongs.
Why was he fired?
