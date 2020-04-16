Last Monday afternoon, the Orange Town Council voted to adopt an emergency ordinance to assure continuity of government amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance, similar to one adopted by the county and the Town of Gordonsville last month, can be enacted only after a state of emergency has been declared and when meeting in person may exacerbate the emergency itself.
When Gov. Ralph Northam issued his “stay at home” executive orders and banned gatherings of 10 people or more, it made it difficult to conduct governmental business—particularly since council and board meetings often involve more than 10 people, including the public.
And even though Orange Town Manager Greg Woods said government is exempt from those orders and can meet, it sends a contradictory message to citizens government is telling to stay home.
The ordinance, adopted unanimously, allows the council to convene electronically. That’s particularly important for the town as it plans to hold a public hearing next Monday on its 2021 budget.
Rather than use the ever-popular Zoom platform, the town instead opted to use a call-in system for council members, staff and citizens.
“Zoom requires an app and a level of technological knowledge,” Orange Mayor Martha Roby said. “We thought it would be easier to just do it by phone. Everyone can dial a phone.” She credited Orange Clerk Wendy Chewning for researching available electronic meeting platforms before the council opted for the one they chose.
“We want to make it as accessible as possible,” Roby continued, “and we need to continue with the business of the town.”
Next Monday, the town council will conduct a public hearing on its $8.8 million budget. Woods has proposed a $0.02 per 100-gallon increase on the town’s water rate, but otherwise, taxes and fees would remain the same.
Woods said the town hasn’t raised its water rate since 2006 and the proposed increase would amount to $0.70 per household per month.
The proposed budget includes $4.68 million in general fund expenditures (administration, police and public works), $437,489 in capital funds (the proposed elevator project), $3.7 million for water and wastewater operations. The town adopted a nearly $8.2 million budget for 2020.
Citizens who would like to comment or participate in the hearing can dial in at 1-617-691-8418 and email their comments to townclerk@townoforangeva.org.
Meanwhile, the Gordonsville Town Council applied its adoption of a similar ordinance with an electronic meeting Thursday evening.
The council unanimously agreed to cancel its April 20 meeting and hold emergency meetings as needed.
While Gordonsville Town Manager Debbie Kendall had presented the town’s 2021 budget to council, the budget had yet to be advertised for public hearing.
“Council’s decision to delay the public hearing on the draft budget is really more about waiting to see if it can physically meet and have public input, than it has been about the numbers themselves and whether any adjustments should be made in response to the COVID-19 economic crisis,” Kendall said. “We expect additional guidelines to come from the Virginia General Assembly and the Governor’s office later this month that may permit governing bodies to proceed with electronic meetings where routine matters may be discussed and acted upon. Right now, as we understand it, meeting electronically is reserved for emergency items only.”
Thursday’s meeting was the second such electronic meeting for the Gordonsville Town Council.
Kendall felt the process was working “ok” and expected it to smooth out the more often the town meets online.
“There are always glitches the first few times we try something new,” she said. “This is definitely something to get used to. I miss the personal interaction that you have when everyone is physically gathered to meet. The surreal circumstances causing us to meet electronically add an air of oddness to the process.”
Both towns adopted ordinances that will last at least 60 days and can continue up to six months, depending upon the length of the state of emergency.
“We need to have this in place so we can take care of the Town of Orange and the needs of our people as it arises,” Roby noted. “We’re trying to do day-to-day business as usual but not in a usual manner.”
