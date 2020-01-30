Orange County Broadband Authority Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jim White provided an update on the county’s burgeoning broadband fiber project to the Orange Town Council at its meeting last Tuesday.
“This project is a major initiative for the county because reliable, affordable broadband is not a viable option currently for many of our citizens,” he said. “We’ve been waiting 20 years, but the major players just aren’t interested in meeting our need. There are huge sections of the county that don’t have high-speed internet.
“This is a very expensive project and we don’t have a huge pile of money,” he noted.
Last fall, the county’s broadband authority announced its application for two Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VaTI) grants it hoped would deliver high-speed internet to those in the rural western and eastern portions of the county who have the greatest connectivity challenges.
A $2.6 million proposed project would connect more than 900 homes in the Mine Run, Gold Dale and Burr Hill areas, as well as Flat Run and the Germanna area.
At the other end of the county, the county sought a grant proposal for the Scuffletown, Ridge Road and Barboursville areas west of Route 20 that could serve nearly 600 homes.
Toward the end of his remarks to council, White referenced the grants through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We’re going to take the least-served areas and connect them first,” he told the town council. “If we get these grants, the pace picks up a bit because we have 12 months to complete these projects. If we don’t, the pace slows down because of funding.”
That pace got a little slower a day later.
Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam announced more than $18.3 million in grants through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative. Orange County was not on the list. Nor were its partners in a third grant application.
Instead, many of the 12 projects funded had southwestern Virginia or Tidewater geographic focus.
The news was disappointing for the county.
“We are looking at options to move the broadband project forward,” Orange County Broadband Director Lewis Foster said. “This will only slow us down but not stop the progress to provide broadband access to our citizens and businesses in the rural areas of Orange County.”
He has a meeting scheduled early next month with DHCD staff to learn more about why the county’s grants were not awarded and what it might do differently the next time around.
He said the broadband authority also will discuss the governor’s announcement when it meets Tuesday (after deadline).
White meanwhile said the authority would not be deterred.
“This is not a signal to give up,” he said. “It doesn’t diminish our commitment to meet this need. Our general approach is still going to be to do as much as we can as quickly as we can. If anything, this is a signal to get more creative in our approach.”
The county also had partnered with Culpeper and Madison counties for a third VaTI grant to deliver what’s called the “middle mile,” linking Orange County with a major network access point in Culpeper, leading to a major fiber line in Ashburn. That grant was not awarded, either.
A press release from the governor’s office noted projects were selected through a competitive process evaluating each project for demonstrated need and benefit for the community, applicant readiness and capacity, and the cost and leverage of the proposed project. The level of funding awarded is based on the infrastructure needs in the project areas.
Five of those awarded were in southern or southwestern Virginia. Another was in the Shenandoah Valley. Two were in the Tidewater area—in Charles City County (the largest awarded project at nearly $4 million) and Surry County ($2.2 million). Nearby, the Albemarle Broadband Authority received a $291,300 grant.
DHCD received 39 applications from 34 localities requesting a total $43.6 million to deliver “last mile” services to underserved citizens.
White said the county had worked with DHCD staff and submitted what he felt were technically solid applications.
“I’ve said all along these are political decisions and that we are doing a lot of this by ourselves,” he said. “That still seems to be the case.”
He said he was astonished the largest award, given to Charles City County, “essentially was a $4 million check for Comcast, one of the largest companies in the world. That was a project with no local match. It concerns me that that is really not a good use of taxpayers’ money.”
Had the Orange County grants been awarded, they would have helped build upon the progress county broadband authority already has made.
White often likens the project to “a three-legged stool.”
The first leg was to build a core network. That started with the partnership to bring high-speed internet to the county’s schools. “They had terrible internet service,” White noted. As part of that project, the county now has a core trunk line of fiber from Gordonsville, north on Route 15 and east on Route 20, to Locust Grove Middle School.
The second is the ongoing county public safety radio system project—which aims to elevate and establish reliable communication for officers and emergency service technicians in the field. Currently, the county is constructing public safety radio towers to support emergency communications and also deliver wireless internet.
“This adds reliability and improves capacity,” White explained. “This will help serve a faction of our citizens.”
The third leg is the connection to the Equinix Data Center in Culpeper and in Ashburn that allows the county to access wholesale internet rates, rather than rely on retail rates.
To that end, the county has partnered with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative on their recent initiative to build a broadband line from Mine Run north along Route 522 to Culpeper, and Lumos Networks which has a connection near Eheart’s Corner and a line running up Route 29 to help create a broadband fiber loop.
“By mid- to late-spring, we’ll have this core network of about 112 miles of fiber which is up from zero a few years ago,” White reported to the council. “This is becoming a reality. We’re doing more than just talking about this.”
