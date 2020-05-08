The long-awaited jury trial of Noah Christopher Smith, the Unionville man charged with involuntary manslaughter, maiming and driving while intoxicated, has been postponed until mid-November.
On April 29, when the 22-year-old defendant, his attorney, Orange County Commonwealth's Attorney Diana O'Connell and Orange County Circuit Court Judge Dale Durrer all had expected the trial to be underway, Smith’s was just one among 80-some cases being lined up on a long day, as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the court docket.
Virginia’s judicial state of emergency recognizes “the need to protect the health and safety” of everyone involved in court proceedings, according to the Supreme Court of Virginia. Although some business, including bond hearings and arraignments (conducted via video), has continued, many trials in Orange County have been postponed due to the close quarters in the courtroom and jury room.
As for the Smith case, it is the subject of great interest among local residents who know the defendant, who is out on bond. He was arrested as a result of his role in a three-vehicle crash occurring shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2018.
The 2016 Orange County High School graduate’s trial is now set for Nov. 17-20, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.
O'Connell said Smith waived his right to a speedy trial. She also said his attorney, Graven Craig of Louisa, requested a four-day trial instead of three days because he has 15 witnesses lined up to testify.
O’Connell said she expects to have about 15 witnesses testifying for the commonwealth, among them a medical examiner, toxicologist, “numerous physicians” and eyewitnesses to the crash.
The crash took place in the 25400 block of Constitution Highway in Rhoadesville and resulted in the death of Delmys M. De Jesus, 29, of Fredericksburg, and severe injury to De Jesus’ mother, Argentina Santiago, 54, also of Fredericksburg.
In addition to Smith is charged with involuntary manslaughter, maiming, driving while intoxicated (first offense) and possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.
According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), Smith was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado south on Route 20 when it crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane. The Chevrolet pickup truck sideswiped a 2013 Toyota Tacoma before hitting head-on and driving over a 2009 Honda Civic, driven by De Jesus, who was heading north.
De Jesus died at the scene of the crash. A 7-year-old girl in De Jesus’ car was treated for minor injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, Jose Portillo-Melgar, 23, of Baton Rouge, La., and a 3-year-old boy in the truck were treated for minor injuries at UVA, while the Toyota’s front-seat passenger, Santiago, was flown to UVA for treatment of life-threatening injuries. During Smith’s bond hearing in January, Orange County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Russel Henderson (who has since left for a job elsewhere) noted that Santiago suffered a fractured skull in the collision. Smith was not injured in the crash.
