The Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is closed to foot-traffic beginning Friday, March 20, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff will be available to answer questions over the phone by calling (540) 672-4441. Citizens are encouraged to email, mail, or use the drop box outside the Gordon Building to submit documents. The drop box is available 24-hours a day and is located at 112 W. Main Street, Orange.
For additional information, call the commissioner of the revenue’s office at (540) 672-4441 or visit the county website at www.orangecountyva.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.