The Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is closed to foot-traffic beginning Friday, March 20, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff will be available to answer questions over the phone by calling (540) 672-4441. Citizens are encouraged to email, mail, or use the drop box outside the Gordon Building to submit documents. The drop box is available 24-hours a day and is located at 112 W. Main Street, Orange.

For additional information, call the commissioner of the revenue’s office at (540) 672-4441 or visit the county website at www.orangecountyva.gov.

Tags

Load comments