Beginning Monday, March 23, the Orange County Treasurer's office will be closed to walk-in traffic. Payments can be submitted by the drop-box at the Gordon Building, by mail, online or over the phone. Call 672-2656 for information. 

In an effort to protect county staff while still serving citizens, the Orange County Treasurer’s office will be closed to walk-in customers beginning Monday, March 23.

In a press release Thursday afternoon, the county said treasurer’s office staff will be available by phone (672-2656) to answer citizen inquiries, but all payments will shift to mail, drop-box, phone and internet-based platforms. Citizens can pay county taxes and fees online at www.orangecountyva.gov or over the phone at (844) 278-4361. Payments also can be submitted to the drop-box at the Gordon Building (112 W. Main Street, Orange) or mailed to Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960.

