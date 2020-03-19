In an effort to protect county staff while still serving citizens, the Orange County Treasurer’s office will be closed to walk-in customers beginning Monday, March 23.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, the county said treasurer’s office staff will be available by phone (672-2656) to answer citizen inquiries, but all payments will shift to mail, drop-box, phone and internet-based platforms. Citizens can pay county taxes and fees online at www.orangecountyva.gov or over the phone at (844) 278-4361. Payments also can be submitted to the drop-box at the Gordon Building (112 W. Main Street, Orange) or mailed to Orange County Treasurer, P.O. Box 469, Orange, VA 22960.
