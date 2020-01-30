Ignazio Abbene, 69, of Orange, Va., passed away on January 16, 2020, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. Born in 1950, as the first child of Vencenzo Abbene and Vencenza Indelicato, Ignazio was raised in and around Sciacca, a small port town on the southern coast of the island of Sicily in Italy. From a young age, he learned how to work hard and play hard on the family farm. At the age of 18, he was accepted by Arma dei Carabinieri, an elite police division within the Italian Army. He proudly served his country for 2 years and then requested a discharge to pursue other dreams. In 1975, at the age of 24, he set out from Italy and moved to the United States. He lived with family in New York, N.Y. before moving to Pottstown, Pa. This was where he got his start working in pizzerias and where he met his future wife, Janet. In 1984, he and Janet were married in Norristown, Pa., and lived in the area before eventually moving to Orange, Va. Here they opened their restaurant, Mario's Pizzeria, where they spent the next 25 years working tirelessly to provide amazing pizza and Italian food to the central Virginia community. During this time, serving the community day in and day out, they made countless friendships that they cherish deeply. In 2017, Ignazio and Janet made the decision to sell the business and enjoy retirement by visiting their children and grandchildren, fishing, and camping. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Janet; a daughter, AnnaMaria Clark and her husband, Jason, of Sebring, Fla,; a second daughter, Janet and her husband, Jason, of Orlando, Fla.; two grandchildren, Kaylee and Xander, whom he adored; and his chosen daughter, a longtime friend of his daughters, Melissa Parks, of Barboursville, Va. He also leaves behind a sister, Maria Abbene of Sciacca, Italy and many other Italian friends and relatives whom he loved deeply and never forgot. A viewing was held on January 20, 2020, and a memorial service on January 21, 2020, both at Christ Anglican Fellowship in Orange, Va.
