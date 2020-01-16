Rosa Jane Ford Anderson, 82, of Brightwood, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on November 30, 1937, to the late Charles Travers Ford and Alice Patton Ford. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers, James (Jimmie) L. Ford and Samuel Ford. Rosa was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Brightwood Ruritan Club, Orange Business & Professional Women's Club, and Habitat for Humanity of Madison. She is survived by her husband, Frank Clifton Anderson of Brightwood; a daughter, Crystal Anderson Thompson and husband, Ed; and a granddaughter, Kendall Travers Thompson all of Gordonsville. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, January, 11, 2020, at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at Oak Park, Va. with the Rev. Alan Follett officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, from 11 to 12 p.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion UMC parsonage fund, P.O. Box 38, Oak Park, VA 22730 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
