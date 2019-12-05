Anieta Kathleen Ansback, 59, of Tall Pines Drive, Mineral, Va., died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her residence. Born July 16, 1960, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Edward Byrd Gipson. She is survived by her mother, Edna Marie Sparks Gipson of Orange; one son, Andy Ward of N.C.; two grandchildren, Amber and Travis of N.C.; two great- grandchildren; two brothers, Jimbo Gipson and wife, Chi, and Todd Gipson both of Fla.; and two sisters, Robin Mollan and Brenda Montunnas and husband, Dean, both of Orange; and companion, Mark Shumake, of Mineral. A memorial funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December, 3, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange.

