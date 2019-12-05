Anieta Kathleen Ansback, 59, of Tall Pines Drive, Mineral, Va., died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her residence. Born July 16, 1960, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Edward Byrd Gipson. She is survived by her mother, Edna Marie Sparks Gipson of Orange; one son, Andy Ward of N.C.; two grandchildren, Amber and Travis of N.C.; two great- grandchildren; two brothers, Jimbo Gipson and wife, Chi, and Todd Gipson both of Fla.; and two sisters, Robin Mollan and Brenda Montunnas and husband, Dean, both of Orange; and companion, Mark Shumake, of Mineral. A memorial funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December, 3, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.