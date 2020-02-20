Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Pauline Lam Apperson passed away from Alzheimer's on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg, surrounded by family and her caregivers. Born on the Blue Ridge Mountains in 1928, Polly was six years old when her family was among those who lost their homes to the construction of the Skyline Drive and establishment of Shenandoah National Park. The Lam family moved to Locust Grove and rebuilt their lives in that community, where Polly met Ray Apperson whom she married in 1947. Together they raised a family, were partners in Apperson's Travel Trailers, Inc., and owned a thriving rental property business. They shared a passion for ballroom dancing and loved spending time at their oceanside condo in Melbourne Beach, Fla. Polly is survived by her three children, Drema Apperson, Terry Apperson (Angela), and Ricky Apperson (Lindi Calegari); grandchildren, Michael Setti (Amy), William Kerry Apperson (Nicci), Christine Apperson, and Scott May (Tanya); great-grandchildren, William James Apperson, Declan Finn Apperson, Knox May, Marley Farr, and Lola Farr; her sisters, Montella Herndon, Geraldine Dulin and Elizabeth Conrad (Fred); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 70 years, William Ray Apperson; parents, Leona and Jesse Lee Lam Sr.; brother, Jesse Lee Lam Jr.; and sisters, Christine Lam and Maxine Lam Dulin. Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Locust Grove on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. followed by a service at 12 p.m. The Reverend Bill Barnes will officiate. Interment will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, Spotsylvania. An online guest book is available at johnsoncares.com. The family offers heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg and Capital Caring Hospice for their kind and loving care during Polly's final days and hours. . .
To send flowers to the family of Pauline "Polly" Apperson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Guaranteed delivery before Pauline "Polly"'s Visitation begins.
Feb 22
Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Johnson Funeral Home, Inc.
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
31440 Constitution Highway
Locust Grove, VA 22508
Guaranteed delivery before Pauline "Polly"'s Service begins.
Feb 22
Cemetery
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Laurel Hill Memorial Park
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA 22553
Guaranteed delivery before Pauline "Polly"'s Cemetery begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.