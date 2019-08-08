Harry Page "Dave" Atwood Jr., 63, of Grasty Lane, Orange, died on Friday, August 2, 2019, in Orange County. Born on August 3, 1955, in Luray, he was the son of the late Harry Page Atwood Sr. and Kathleen Huffman Atwood. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Kimberly Marie Atwood; and a brother, Shirley Page Atwood. Dave was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and photographing wildlife. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing and swimming. Dave also loved working with his son and volunteering his time and services to help local churches. He Retired from Dominion Power after 31 years, along with being a former Virginia State Trooper. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Darla Broy Atwood of Orange; a son, David Page Atwood and wife, Crystal, of Orange; four grandchildren, Eden, Jackson, Stella, and Samuel Atwood; and three sisters, Stella Lilley of Fishersville, Faye Cave and husband, Steve, of Luray, and Gloria Dean of West Virginia. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange, with the Rev. David Atwood officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. before the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Pamunkey Baptist Church Building Fund, 15110 Pamunkey Lane, Orange, VA 22960.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.