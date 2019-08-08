Our most loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Delores Jean Bernard, 86, passed peacefully in her faith of Jesus Christ on August 2, 2019. She was surrounded by family at her home in Unionville, Va., where she lived the last 44 years of her life. Born in Garrett County, Md., to Hugh and Amy Ream. The oldest child of 13, her 12 brothers and sisters she loved as her own. She married Virgil Loren Bernard, also of Garrett County, and spent the next 20 years raising five children together in Beltsville, Md. She was preceded in death by husband, Virgil Sr. and sons, Roger Allen, Stephen Micheal, and Virgil Jr. Now leaving two daughters, Patricia Dianne Pittman and (Donald) of Selma, N.C., and Nancy Lynn Downing and (Patrick) of Rhoadesville, Va. She was grandmother of eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Church in Christ Jesus was always a blessing to her and she will be remembered for her gifts of sharing in the love she embraced by the grace of God. Her family and friends are welcome to attend a service of gratitude for her love Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Unionville. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, in Unionville, Va. Online guestbook is available at johnscares.com.
