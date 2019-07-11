Richard "Dick" Blisick, 77, of Lee Ave., Orange, Va., died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Born on September 29, 1941, in Wilkes Barre, Pa., he was the son of the late John J Blisick and Catherine Baluta Blisick. He is survived by his wife, Alyce Blisick of Orange; a daughter, Allyson Blisick of Manassas; a son, Alan Blisick of Clements, Md.; three grandchildren, Hayden, Garrett, and Nolan Blisick; a brother-in-law, Edward Wychock of Pauleys Island, S.C.; a niece, Sharon Gregory and husband, Jerry; a nephew, Eddie Wychock and wife, Kim; and a great nephew, Jack McDaniel and wife, Courtney. Richard, affectionally known as "Pop Pop" by his grandsons, grew up the son of a Pennsylvania coal miner. He was the first in his family to attend college and he graduated from Wilkes University. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, graduated from Officer Candidates School in Fort Eustis, Va., where he received his commission as an officer and rising to the rank of Captain. Pop Pop went on to serve a tour in Vietnam where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/1960 Device, 2 O/S Bars, Bronze Star Medal (1st OLC). Pop Pop was proud to talk about his time serving in the U.S. Army, his love of country and history. Pop Pop later settled down in Orange, Va., with his wife, Alyce, where they raised their two children. He attended Orange Baptist Church and was an Election Official for Orange County overseeing the election polls. He was a member of the American Legion in Orange and was a proud military veteran. Pop Pop retired from Klockner Pentaplast in Gordonsville, Va., where he was a quality control supervisor. He spent his past time fishing, bowling and watching his three grandsons grow up. He was an avid Washington Nationals fan and never missed watching a game. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange, with the Rev Alan Miller officiating. Interment was held at the Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. before the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 156, P.O. Box 761, Orange, VA 22960, or the Shriners Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
