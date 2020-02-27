Walter Calvin Bowers, 94, of Gordonsville, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Hospice House, Hospice of the Piedmont. Walter worked for VDOT for 36 years and retired in 1991. He served his country in the Army during WWII and was a member of the Gordonsville Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela B. Southard and husband, Mark, of Orange, Va.; and son, Greg M. Bowers and partner, James, of Barboursville, Va. The family would like to thank everyone with Hospice of the Piedmont for the compassionate care that Walter received. Burial will be private.
