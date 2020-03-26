Shirley Virginia Bradley of Gordonsville, died on Sunday March 22, 2020, at Dogwood Village. Born on December 15, 1951, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Fitzhugh and Frances Elizabeth Preddy Fitzhugh. Mrs. Bradley is survived by her daughter, Wendy Anne Bradley of Orange; two sons, Jason Allen Bradley and wife, Jen, of Orange, and Michael Scott Bradley of Hawaii; two sisters, Carolyn Lee Tucker of Gordonsville, and Gayle Rabe of Charlottesville; three grandchildren, Jessica Corbin, Torie Bradley, and Lindsay Bradley, and a host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Gordonsville. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia

