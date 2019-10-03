Herbert Albert Breeden, 90, of Lahore Road, Orange, died on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville. Born on April 2, 1929, in Greene County, he was the son of the late Flowery Lee Breeden and Lizzie Knight Breeden. He was also predeceased by his wife, Virginia Rollins Breeden; one son, Herbert Albert Breeden Jr; and four brothers, Mike Breeden, Roy Breeden, Flowery Lee Breeden Jr., and Sam Breeden; and three sisters, Hazel Davis, Ruby McDaniel, and Ruth Rollins. He is survived by three daughters, Beverly Rollins Myers and husband, Bob, of Lewes, Del., Debra B. Elmore and husband, Kevin, of Gordonsville, and Brenda Dale Lillard and husband, Willie, of Orange; four grandchildren, Chad Anthony Breeden and wife, Kimmy, Renee Anderson Dickerson and husband, John, Michelle Lynn Willis, and Jessica Nicole Lillard; five great grandchildren; and one brother, W. G. "Bill" Breeden and wife, Nellie, of Orange. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. graveside at the Graham Cemetery in Orange, with the Rev. David Knighton officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Place, Charlottesville, VA 22911.
