December 25, 1931 - Saturday, May 2, 2020 Marvin Belle Baird Brocken, 88, of Farmville, formerly of Locust Grove, left this earthly home on May 2, 2020, and woke up in the arms of Jesus. Marvin was born in Buckingham County, on Christmas Day in 1931, a daughter of the late Harvey Lee Baird and Mary Magdalene Jones Baird. She was married 46 years to her beloved husband, the late George Patrick Brocken. Marvin attended the McKinley Tech H.S. in Washington, D.C. and graduated from Buckingham Central H.S. She attended the Wilson Teachers College in Washington, D.C. She was employed by the U.S. Department of State for 27 years as a Personnel Security Specialist. Marvin and George lived in Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove since 1977 and also resided in Ft. Lauderdale and Hobe Sound, Florida, part-time. Marvin was an avid golfer and tennis player for many years and won many local, state and national championships, awards and medals in Virginia, Maryland and Florida. Marvin was a long time member of Capital Hill Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., Wildwood Baptist in Bethesda, Maryland, Hobe Sound First Baptist Church in Florida, and Wilderness Baptist Church in Spotsylvania to the present. She sang in choirs and taught Sunday School classes as well. She was a member of the Bethesda, Maryland Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, Naomi Chapter since 1962 now a part of the Kensington, Maryland Chapter. Marvin is survived by two sisters, Joyce B. Spencer and Lucinda B. Wheeler and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by 12 siblings, Sarah "Frances" B. Harvey, Pearl B. Davis, Elsie B. Nicholas/Hershberger, M. Elizabeth "Lizzie" B. Edwards, Katherine G. Baird, Tempie B. Bailey, Charlie W. Baird, Sr., Valerie B. Nicholas, Courtney C. Baird, Myrtle B. Marshall, James H. Baird, and Beverly B. Ballard. Marvin's family would like to thank the Christopher Center at Our Lady of Peace, Charlottesville, The Woodlands, Farmville, Hospice of Virginia and all the precious guardian angels that took care of her needs for almost two years. Words cannot express the peace and gratitude for the gentle care given to Marvin Belle Baird Brock in her last days on earth. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at St. Andrews Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the donor's favorite charity or St. Andrews Baptist Church; St. Andrews Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, or Hobe Sound Baptist Church, Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Dunkum Funeral Home P.O. Box 24, Dillwyn, VA 23936
