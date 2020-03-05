William Elwood Brockman Jr., 80, of Gordonsville, died on Sunday March 1, 2020, at VCU Hospital in Richmond. Born on April 23, 1939, in Orange, he was the son of the late William Elwood Brockman Sr. and Olivia Williams Brockman. He was also preceded in death by two children, Ricky Brockman and Amy Dodson. Billy was retired from Liberty Fabrics and he continued working as a mechanic at several local businesses including Shaffer Motor Co, Piedmont Power and Cycle Solutions. He was a member of the Piedmont Sportsman Club and he loved to referee at skeet shoots all over. He is survived by his wife, Jackie Paula Brockman; three daughters, Debbie Bryant of Fredericksburg, Tammy Woodward and husband, Mark, of Madison, and Paula Pullen and husband, Chris, of Culpeper; one brother, Gene Brockman and wife, Sherry, of Madison; two sisters, Betty Marie Richardson and husband, Conway, of Spotsylvania, Eva Jane DeWolf and husband, Robert of Irwin, TN, six grandchildren, Brittany Shifflett, Ronnie Dodson, Amy Nicole Pullen, Austin Pullen, Chase Brockman, and Kaitlyn Brockman; two great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Shifflett and Shelby Shifflett, and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, with Pastor Dwane Pugh officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Va.
In memory
