Isaiah "Zeke" Henry Broggin, 72, of Orange, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence. Born on January 27, 1947, in Virginia, he was the son of the late Andrew Broggin and Dorothy Davis. He was a retired auto mechanic and attended the Hat Creek Baptist Church. A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange with the Rev. Frank Lewis officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Isaiah ¿Zeke¿ Henry Broggin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.