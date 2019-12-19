Alice Robinson Brown, 88, wife of the late Reginald O. Brown departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:45 pm. Funeral and interment were held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va.
