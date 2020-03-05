October 18, 1939 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Jean McDaniel Brown, 80, of Spicers Mill Road, Orange, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 18, 1939, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Haywood E. McDaniel and Maxine Branham McDaniel. She was also predeceased by a son, Brent Wayne Brown. She owned and operated Jean's Café, and then Jean's Place both popular eating establishments in Orange; was a member of the Women of the Moose; and was a avid bingo and card player. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah B. Taylor and husband, Curtis, of Gordonsville, and Sharon B. Swan and fiance', William Smith, of Gordonsville; two sons, Dwayne Willis "The Golden Child" Brown and special friend, Tracy Brown, of Orange, and Oliver Neil Brown and wife, Cindy, of Orange; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl McDaniel and wife, Sue, Grant McDaniel and wife, Brenda, and Anthony "Tony" McDaniel and wife, Bev, all of Orange; and three sisters, Barbara M. Cook and husband, Mick, Margaret M. Lamb, and Betty M. McGhee, all of Gordonsville. A memorial funeral service was held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange. Interment was private. Donna Crider officiated. The family received friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Legacy Hospice of Charlottesville, 500 Faulconer Dr. Charlottesville, VA 22903. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murder after daughter's death
-
City moved forward with Dewberry study despite concerns from officials
-
Behind six-game winning streak, Virginia men's basketball team surges into ACC title contention
-
Jay Huff narrowly misses triple-double as Virginia beats No. 7 Duke
-
Virginia men's basketball team returns to AP Top 25
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.