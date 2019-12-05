Sallie Nicholson Brown, 77, of Unionville, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Heritage Inn Assisted Living in Charlottesville. She was born on May 20, 1942, in Graves Mill, Va. and was the daughter of the late Clifton and Florine Breeden Nicholson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brown by her brother, James Kemper Nicholson. Mrs. Brown is survived by a sister, Rose N. Raines and husband, Vernon, of Unionville. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Dwane Pugh will officiate. Preddy Funeral Home, of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
