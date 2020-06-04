Leroy Brown Sr., 72, of Orange, Va., departed this life for his eternal home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Leroy was born to the late Thomas Edward Brown Sr. and Jane Ellen Brown, and James Brown and Annie Brown, Mary Brown and George Brown, Thomas Brown, all of Orange, Va. Leroy was educated in the Orange County School System and also attended Job Corp. training program. He went to work at a young age to help his parents. He worked in Washington, D.C. doing Construction, from there he went to work at a Lace Factory and from that point on he started his own business. Leroy was a member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Orange, Va. and there he receive Christ as his Lord and Savior. Leroy loved to work and hang out his family and his bubbies and always knew how to get a dollar every Thirty days. Leroy is survived by his children, Shean Brown of Fredericksburg, Va., Leroy Brown Jr. of Charlottesville, Va., and Tracy Brown of Madison, Va. (Velton Smith); the mother of his children, Shirley Gentry of Charlottesville, Va.; his stepdaughter, Angela Brown of Orange, Va.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Deshaunna Johnson, Styles Stitt of Spotsylvania, Va., Brianna Brown, Gizelle Shelton, Derek Shelton Jr. (Derek Shelton) of Fredericksburg, Va., Shaprecia Wells, Ra'mya Bolden of Charlottesville, Va., Shania Washington, Endia Smith, Shamon Brown and Kerron Smith, all of Madison, Va., Dorian MCcaley, Laila Calloway, Lola Rosa Calloway (Brandon Calloway) of Barboursville, Va., Rakiya, Bella and Skylar Brown, all of Charlottesville, Va.; siblings, Charlie Brown, Paul Brown, Rosa Brown and Elizabeth Brown, all of Orange, Va., Connie Brown of Culpeper, Va., Evon Brown of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Edith Spotswood of Gordonsville, Va.

