Thomas "Tom" Warren Brown Thomas "Tom" Warren Brown, 70, of Midlothian, died on June 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Pugh; and his father, Thomas Marshall Brown. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Joseph Brown; his wonderful children, Todd (Mindy) and Kristie Bowman (Andrew); four precious grandchildren, Jordan, Katelyn, Olivia and Elle; brother, Marshall; and sister, Sue. On June 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, a private Mass was held. For condolences and a "live stream" of the service, go to www.blileys.com.
Most Popular
-
Here is how schools in Virginia will be allowed to reopen
-
Peaceful demonstration in Orange draws hundreds; law enforcement officers march in solidarity with protesters
-
An estimated 1,000 people march from downtown to UVa
-
Charlottesville street-closing proposal to fight virus has languished for a month
-
COVID closes area restaurants even as restrictions lift
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.