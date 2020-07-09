Garland Bruce Miller, 66, of 178 Spicers Mill Rd., Orange, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born on December 23, 1953, in Charlottesville, Va., he was the son of the late Paul Scott Miller and Georgia Clements Miller. He was also predeceased by his wife, Dardenella Jo Olson Miller. He was a workaholic, loved his animals and an avid sports fan supporting the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Boston Celtics, and the New York Yankees. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Peregoy Parker and husband, David of Michigan; a son, Ronald Edward Miller and wife, Jessica, of Orange; two grandchildren, Hunter Davidson and Shane Walker; a sister, Joyce Miller Jenkins and husband, Billy, of Orange; a niece, Chena Stoner Anderson and husband, Steven; and two nephews, Paul Scott Stoner and William Harvey Stoner and wife, Kat. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 6 p.m. at 178 Spicers Mill Road, Orange. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Orange County Animal Shelter, 11362 Porter Rd, Orange, VA 22960.
