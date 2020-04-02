Melvin Wayne Bryant, 79, of Orange, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on January 28, 1941, in Nelson County, the son of the late Charlie Gaythen Bryant and Rosa Florrie Campbell Bryant. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Claude Cash, Bernard Cash, Tommy Bryant and James Cash; and six sisters, Lottie Green, May Burton, Polly Miller, Virginia Morrell, Dot Newsom and Jean Summey. He is survived by a son, David Wayne Bryant and wife, Karlyn; daughter, Dana Ann Bryant Settle, all of Orange; two brothers, Charles Bryant of Temple Hill, Md., and Marvin Bryant of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; mother of his children, Janet Carter Bryant of Culpeper; five grandchildren, Justin Wayne Settle, Austin Gathen Bryant, Jake Thomas Bryant, Johnny Wyatt Owens and Seth Alexander Bryant; and two great-grandchildren, Bryson Wayne Settle and Berklee Faith Settle. He was a retired Cable Technician for Verizon of Orange and surrounding Counties. He was a former member of the Orange Lions Club, Orange Moose Lodge and Communications Workers of America. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange County Animal Shelter, 1136 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960 or the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Melvin Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries