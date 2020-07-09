July 22, 1930 - June 27, 2020 It is with deep deep sadness we share that Christine Q. Burcham, 89, of Orange, Va., passed away on June 27, 2020, in her home in Unionville, Va. She was so loved, a beautiful soul. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis W. Quann; second husband, Claude Burcham; daughter, Alice "Dolly" Herring, four sisters and two brothers. Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. She worked many years at the American Silk Mill in Orange, and later at Liberty Fabrics, in Gordonsville. Christine loved Blue Grass Music, camping, and visits with her family. She never met a stranger and always loved to hug. She was a friend to all and cherished by all. To know her was to love her. Christine is survived by her son, Robert W. Rogers (Juanita); daughter, Juanita Lackey, Linda Utz, and Helen R. Wallace (Thomas); stepson Laurence Quann; and stepdaughter, Eleanor Quann. Christine was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and seven great great-grandchildren. Graveside services only at Maplewood Cemetery, Gordonsville, Va.

