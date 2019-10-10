Dorothy Ann Burke, 87, of Orange County, died on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Dogwood Village of Orange County in Orange, of dementia. She was born in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late Harold Halvorsen and Randi Lund Halvorsen. She was the widow of the late Col. Robert L. Burke Sr., USA, Retired, to whom she was married for 61 years. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Schilling, of Brunswick, Maine; three daughters, Randi Richards (Larry Richards) of Orange, Karen Morison (Samuel Morison) of Fairfax, and Elizabeth Edwards (Billy Edwards) of Springfield; a son, Robert L. Burke Jr., (Marjolijn Bijlefeld) of Fredericksburg; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being handled by Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Orange County Free Clinic, P.O. Box 441, Orange, VA 22960.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.