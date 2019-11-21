Elbert Earl Burton Sr., 82, of Rocky Lane, Orange, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his residence. Born on January 9, 1937, in Craven County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie Burton and Lilla Hendrix Burton. He was also predeceased by his wife, Louise Elliott Burton, and a brother, Michael Hindrey Burton. He is survived by two sons, Elbert Earl Burton Jr. and wife, Mari, of Flowery Branch, Georgia and Dwayne Elliott Burton and wife, Silvia, of Orange; three grandchildren, Lydia Beatriz Burton, Joshuah Burton, and Molissa Burton; and one brother, Ronald Burton and wife, Debbie, of Kansas City, Kansas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
