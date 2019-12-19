Eileen Land Butler passed away early Saturday morning, December 14, 2019, leaving behind her sons, Robert P. Butler Jr. and Steven R. Butler; and daughters, Marilyn K. Allman and Elizabeth B. Butler; and grandson Charlie Allman; and granddaughters, Brooke Nicholson, Bree Nicholson and Sarah Rich. She could take colors and textures and put them together in paintings, sculptures or house decorations that were simply magical. And despite a less than ideal upbringing in her younger years, she managed to raise her children to keep their morality and integrity intact. She was a beautiful woman and now she will be with her family in a higher place. A family visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Preddy Funeral Home in Orange. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the Dogwood Village of Orange County and Theresa Spears for all their wonderful compassion and help in this difficult time. And we'd also like to thank Pat Twyman for the friendship she has brought to our family and especially mom, through all the years. Mom, you were our greatest cheerleader and we love you and will miss you. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
