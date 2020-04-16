Janet Marie Butler, 74, of Louisa/Orange, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at The University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on February 10, 1946, daughter of the late Warren Palmer Branham Sr. and Katherine Pritchett Branham. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Lee Butler Jr. and her brother, Warren Palmer "Puggy" Branham Jr. Mrs. Butler worked as a special education teacher/assistant for Orange County High School for over 20yrs. Mrs. Butler is survived by her husband, Gary Lee Butler of Louisa; two daughters, Deena Ann Ness and April Lynn Butler, of Louisa/Orange, Va.; two grandchildren, Dylan and Skylar Butler; one great-granddaughter, Lilianah Sparks; two very special friends, Cheryl Ringler and Sallie Barber of Orange, Va., and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services are currently private, family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home Gordonsville, Virginia
