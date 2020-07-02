October 7, 1927 - June 28, 2020 Lewis "Earl" Byram, son of the late Frank Irving Byram and Margaret Grady Byram, a lifelong resident in Orange, Virginia, went to be with Jesus on June 28, 2020, a bright, sunny, Sunday morning. The love of his life for 69 years, Arlene Collier Byram was able to kiss him goodbye on their anniversary the day before he peacefully passed away. Earl accepted Jesus at the age of 70 while visiting his son in Colorado and was baptized a year later in a country pond in Orange County with his entire family around him. His favorite scripture was Psalm 23 and the Lord was truly his shepherd. Earl loved his family and was a dedicated provider and a patriot. He is survived by his four children, Teresa May and Mark, Mike Byram and Hyong, Tim Byram and Kim and Dana Garnett and Bryan; eight grandchildren, Eric Harper, Jason Harper, Kristen Breslin, Jonathan Byram, Kristina Cary, Timony Byram, Caleb Byram and Sarah Byram; and eight great-grandchildren, Hunter Harper, Kiersten Harper, Trenton Harper, Luke Breslin, Kayleigh Breslin, Briar Walker, Savannah McGuire, and Jayce Cary. Earl was a Sgt. in the United States Army serving in Japan and the reserves. He thought serving his country was one of his most important achievements. He was a member of the VFW Post 2217 since 1963. He held many positions including Commander for 6 years, Quartermaster for 24 years and Assistant Quartermaster for 4 years. He loved serving other veterans at McGuire Hospital in Richmond. He owned his own service stations and some with his brother "Buster" Forest Byram for well over 30 years and sponsored Byram's softball teams. After retiring in 1991 from Byram's Shell Station, his last location at 169 Madison Road, he still worked various part time jobs including Faulconer Hardware where he worked until he was 89. Earl loved family vacations and going on long rides to see new places, visiting with his siblings Lee Byram, Sadie Powell, Ruth Reid, Grace Shaud in Philadelphia and New Jersey, Lucille Beach at family picnics at Great Falls Park in Virginia and surviving half-sister Lucy Blessings in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. He played cards on a regular basis for years at the VFW. He took the time to talk with family, old friends and customers. He stayed busy playing word puzzles while Arlene shopped. One of his special family locations was Wildwood, New Jersey on the boardwalk and the beach with planes flying over with funny advertisements. He owned a Harley in his younger years and enjoyed the ride. Earl has taken his last ride here on earth and we will all miss him beyond words, but we are assured that he is riding in the breeze in heaven. There will be a private graveside service at Graham Cemetery and a memorial celebration of Earl's life will be announced at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.
