Linda Sue Cannon, of Gordonsville, Va., passed away at her home with family at her side on Thursday, January 23, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, MSgt. Melvin A. Croshaw and Iris W. Croshaw, and a brother, David B. Croshaw, all of Daleville, Ala. Linda is survived by her loving daughter, Bekah Cannon of Charlottesville, Va; one sister, Joyce A. Butterfield (David) Barboursville, Va.; two brothers, M. Ward Croshaw (Carole) Salisbury, N.C. and Dan B. Croshaw, Daleville, Ala.; nieces and nephews, Kim Pritchett (Steve) Gordonsville, Va., Christy McCartney (Brett-Deceased) Barboursville, Va., Matthew Croshaw (Lisa) Marion, S.C., Michael Croshaw (Mandy)Granite Quarry, N.C. and Brittany Croshaw Daleville, Ala. She is also survived by thirteen great nieces and nephews and one great-grandniece. Linda Sue Croshaw was born August 18, 1950, in Ft. Riley, Kansas. She graduated high school in 1968 in Daleville, Ala. Linda married Pete Cannon of Gordonsville, Va. while he was stationed at Ft. Rucker, Ala. Their daughter Bekah was born on June 13, 1972 in Dothan, Ala. The family moved to Pete's hometown of Gordonsville, Va, in 1974. In this small town, Linda found her perfect home and a loving community of friends and family. Linda was a mother and homemaker before beginning a long and successful career at Liberty Fabrics in Gordonsville. She finished her 40 year working career in textiles at Iluna, retiring in 2016. Linda was affectionately known to her nieces and nephews as "Leela" and "Eeya." She loved to have them visit on weekends and holidays. She had a passion for working outside, crocheting, crafting and practicing yoga. She was a loving and giving person who will be sorely missed by all those who were touched by her lively and unique spirit. A celebration of her life for friends and family will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 12 to 3 p.m. at her home, 9300 Spotswood Dr., Gordonsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont.
