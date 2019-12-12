On December 1, 2019, Suzanne Nelson Carlson, 63, died on her farm in Louisa, Va., surrounded by her family and many pets. For the majority of her life, Suzanne suffered from what her children could best describe as excessive happiness. Suzanne found great joy in the little things of life listening to her horses munch hay in the barn, enjoying a fat, warm cat purr on her lap, and being the best Birdie to her (perfect) grandson, Cooper. Suzanne grew up in Charlottesville and graduated from Virginia Tech, where she met her beau and husband of 39 years, Jim. She knew he was the one for her after she, sick as a dog, sent him out in the biting Blacksburg snow to care for her horse, Pirate. From that point on, she was hooked. Together, they raised a slew of pigs, chickens, and other critters on their farm, all while maintaining a wild, roaming garden. They taught their kids the importance of being themselves, to love nature, and to just be thankful. She worked for many years as a teacher at Orange Cooperative Preschool. She volunteered in her kids' schools, ran Camp Eaglewood at Grymes Memorial School, manned the ticket booth at Montpelier, toted horses and kids to and from Pony Club events, cheered at track meets and football games, and had much fun selling treasures at the Country Store Antique Mall in Ruckersville. Suzanne was preceded in death by her mother and father, Emily Ray Nelson and Charles Kinloch Nelson and her brother, Stephen Kinloch Nelson. She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children, Stephen, Hannah, Peter and wife, Sarah; grandson, Cooper James; her sister, Laura Nelson; her niece, Alyssa Leib; and many wonderful friends. In lieu of flowers, Suzanne asked that you donate to your favorite animal rescue or charity. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on January 11, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, 5607 Gordonsville Rd., Keswick, VA 22947.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.