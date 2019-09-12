Clifton Wayne Carter, 69, of Nelson Lane, Unionville, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his residence. Born on February 3, 1950, in Bedford, he was the son of the late Walter Russell Carter and Eula Overstreet Carter. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Alfred Carter and Jerry Carter. He is survived by his wife, Mary Huff Carter of Unionville; a daughter, Melanie Dawn Carter of Unionville; a sister, Joyce Ann Coles and husband, Michael of Bedford; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Preddy Funeral Chapel of Orange, interment was held in the North Pamunkey Baptist Church Cemetery. Don Hughes officiated. The family received friends one hour before the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Garvis Huff Scholarship, c/o North Pamunkey Church, 15110 Pamunkey Lane, Orange. VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
