February 13, 1946 - Saturday, May 2, 2020 Patricia Redmon Coleman, 74, of Orchid Lane, King George, Va., formerly of Orange, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Born on February 13, 1946, in Charlottesville she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren Redmon and Alice Myra Hopkins Redmon Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her husband, Stearns Lee Coleman, and a daughter, Rachel C. Morris. She was a long serving member of the Orange Baptist Church and served on many committees and missions. She was an accountant with several businesses including Lacy's Florist. She was a marvelous cook and entertained with many large family gatherings. The beach was her favorite place to be !! She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Coleman Hubbell and husband, Mark, of King George, and Melani D. Coleman of Orange; four grandchildren, Brielle Ray Morgan, Cora Morris, Jess Morris, and Taylor "Gertie" Coleman; three sisters, Linda Willson and husband, Chris, of Lexington, Ky., Sharon Chewning and husband, William, of Orange, and Cindy Herndon and husband, George, of Madison; a grand dog "Doodle Bug"; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321 Orange Va.
Most Popular
-
Nice ring to it: Former Virginia CB Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL Draft
-
Showalter, Clinton Thomas
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia could start at the end of next week, Northam says
-
Losing $3m a day, UVa Health furloughs employees, cuts executive and physician pay
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.