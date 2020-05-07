February 13, 1946 - Saturday, May 2, 2020 Patricia Redmon Coleman, 74, of Orchid Lane, King George, Va., formerly of Orange, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her daughter's residence. Born on February 13, 1946, in Charlottesville she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren Redmon and Alice Myra Hopkins Redmon Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her husband, Stearns Lee Coleman, and a daughter, Rachel C. Morris. She was a long serving member of the Orange Baptist Church and served on many committees and missions. She was an accountant with several businesses including Lacy's Florist. She was a marvelous cook and entertained with many large family gatherings. The beach was her favorite place to be !! She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Coleman Hubbell and husband, Mark, of King George, and Melani D. Coleman of Orange; four grandchildren, Brielle Ray Morgan, Cora Morris, Jess Morris, and Taylor "Gertie" Coleman; three sisters, Linda Willson and husband, Chris, of Lexington, Ky., Sharon Chewning and husband, William, of Orange, and Cindy Herndon and husband, George, of Madison; a grand dog "Doodle Bug"; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family. Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321 Orange Va.

