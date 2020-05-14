October 22, 1951 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Bobby Wayne Collier went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020, at his home in Orange. Born on October 22, 1951, he loved to listen to gospel music and preaching on the radio. Also he loved fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Elkwood Community Chapel in Bealeton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Collier and brother, Lester Lee Collier. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Junita Collier. He is survived by his mother, Eunice Collier; brothers, Junior and wife, Genvia Collier, Alex Ray Collier, Roger Collier and wife, Dolores, and Van Collier and wife, Joanne; sisters, Janice Richards and husband, Joe, Particia Lam and husband, Danny, and Doris Hudson and husband, James; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Jenkins and Shirley Collier. He believed in helping other people out. He was a good husband and brother and he is truly going to be missed by all. Amen Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321 Orange, Va.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Collier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
In memory
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.