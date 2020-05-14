October 22, 1951 - Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Bobby Wayne Collier went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020, at his home in Orange. Born on October 22, 1951, he loved to listen to gospel music and preaching on the radio. Also he loved fishing and gardening. He was a member of the Elkwood Community Chapel in Bealeton, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Collier and brother, Lester Lee Collier. He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Junita Collier. He is survived by his mother, Eunice Collier; brothers, Junior and wife, Genvia Collier, Alex Ray Collier, Roger Collier and wife, Dolores, and Van Collier and wife, Joanne; sisters, Janice Richards and husband, Joe, Particia Lam and husband, Danny, and Doris Hudson and husband, James; and sisters-in-law, Nancy Jenkins and Shirley Collier. He believed in helping other people out. He was a good husband and brother and he is truly going to be missed by all. Amen Preddy Funeral Home P.O. Box 321 Orange, Va.

