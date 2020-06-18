It is with deep sadness we share that Philip Fontaine Cooke, 77, of Orange, Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. A native of Fredericksburg, Va., he was a 1982 graduate of Mary Washington College. After several years of military service, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard, and a variety of jobs, he moved to Orange, Va. where he spent the rest of his life. He opened Travel Plans Unlimited and served the community in that capacity for 30 years. He was also dedicated to The Friends of the Orange Library bookstore and served as Executive Director on its Board for an equal span of years. Phil was gregarious, outgoing, and well-known throughout town and made friends everywhere he went. In fact, he maintained long-term friendships with people from across the country and even in the Philippines, where he was stationed in the service. He took a real interest in people's lives and was always willing to help others. If he heard of someone in need, he would stop what he was doing and go to their aid. Always placing others before himself. Truly, a "people person." His sense of humor, warmth and honesty was his gift to one and all. Phil took a great interest in rehabilitation services for those with disabilities and served on several boards dedicated to enhancing accessibility and employment for them. He was preceded in death by his loving companion Christine Coates. He is survived by a son, Quinn Fontaine; a daughter, Susan Cooke; one granddaughter, Raven Green; and a brother, Lee Cooke; sisters, Sally Hanlein and Susan Simko. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Orange Library Bookstore, 120 Chapman St., Orange, VA 22960.
In memory
