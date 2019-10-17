On Saturday, October 5, 2019, Helen Carolyn Curry of Orange, Virginia, passed away at the age of 83. After a short battle with cancer, Carol peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father with her family by her side. Carol was born on September 7, 1936, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Edward "Eddie" and Etolye Cunningham. Carol worked as a Registered Nurse for many years after receiving her nursing training from Saint Joseph Hospital in Memphis. Her successful and very fulfilling career included being an Operating Scrub nurse for over 27 years, an ER nurse, Director of Nursing at Iliff Nursing Home in Fairfax, Virginia and leading the Certified Nursing Aide program at Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warrenton, Virginia for several years. Carol was a member of the Lake of the Woods Lions Club where she dedicated many hours over the past two decades. She so enjoyed working with the Leo's Club youth program, serving the community with the Sight & Hearing screenings at the local schools, street fairs, and the annual RAM event, as well as being a member of the scholarship committee. Carol loved watching her grandkids play sports. She could often be found on the sidelines or in the stands cheering them on or volunteering in the concession booth. She was so dedicated to her family and could be considered a second Grandma by many of the neighborhood kids. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Curry; her sister, Madeline Millican; and her parents, Arnie and Etolye Millican. Carol is survived by her son, Michael L. Watts (Sharon); her daughter, Jennifer Plamp (Ralph); sister, Sharron Ridpath (Tom); brother, Timothy Millican (Patricia); her beloved grandchildren, Michael T. Watts, Cory J. Plamp, Joseph Plamp, Seth Watts, Kelley Plamp, and Brian Plamp, and well as many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Locust Grove Primary School. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Lake of the Woods Lions Club, P.O. Box 605, Locust Grove, VA 22508, or Orange County Animal Shelter, 11362 Porter Road, Orange, VA 22960. Online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com.
